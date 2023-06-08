J&K Government to provide land, houses to poor landless; notification soon: L-G Manoj Sinha

June 08, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the government's decision to provide land and construct houses for the landless poor, adding that a notification will soon be issued in this direction.

He said the poor have the first right over the country's resources.

The announcement was made while Mr. Sinha was addressing a function at Garkhal border village panchayat in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district Tuesday evening.

"There was no provision to provide land to landless people by the government. We have removed regressive land laws and the government will now provide land to the landless as well as houses under PMAY scheme," he said.

The Lt Governor said the Centre has allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

"Of these, more than 19,000 houses are meant for Jammu district. This allocation will go a long way in achieving the objective of housing for all," he said.

He said development of our villages will soon become the driving force of the nation's development.

Mr. Sinha also appreciated the district administration for its efforts in accelerating the socio-economic development of Garkhal panchayat.

“Border Gram Panchayat of Garkhal is scripting a golden chapter of development with active participation of residents and transforming it into a model village,” he said.

“It is our firm resolve to bridge the gap between rural and urban J&K. We are accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening health and education sectors and generating productive employment opportunities for our youth,” he said.

"Our aim is to ensure that no one from the villages, especially border dwellers, has to move to cities in search of basic facilities, employment and livelihood," the L-G added.