J&K government suspends two officials on corruption charges

October 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir government suspended two police officers on October 1 following a pending inquiry into a graft case.

According to an official communique, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Adil Mushtaq is “deemed to be under suspension with effect from 21-09-2023, the date of his arrest in a case pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption [PCA] Act, 1988”.

DSP Mushtaq is facing graft charges. He was arrested for his alleged links with militants and was accused of taking money from militants to help them evade security forces.

He was booked under Sections 7 and 7A of PCA Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, and 221 of the India Penal Code.

The government also suspended Additional Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Gowhar Ahmad Khan.

“In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an inquiry into his conduct, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Addl. the Superintendent of Police, Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the Government Order said.

The officer was attached with the Zonal Police Headquarters, Kashmir, during the period of suspension.

