HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K government suspends two officials on corruption charges

DSP Adil Mushtaq was arrested in September over alleged terror links and other corruption charges

October 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Jammu and Kashmir government suspended two police officers on October 1 following a pending inquiry into a graft case.

According to an official communique, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Adil Mushtaq is “deemed to be under suspension with effect from 21-09-2023, the date of his arrest in a case pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption [PCA] Act, 1988”.

DSP Mushtaq is facing graft charges. He was arrested for his alleged links with militants and was accused of taking money from militants to help them evade security forces.

He was booked under Sections 7 and 7A of PCA Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, and 221 of the India Penal Code.

The government also suspended Additional Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Gowhar Ahmad Khan.

“In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an inquiry into his conduct, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Addl. the Superintendent of Police, Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the Government Order said.

The officer was attached with the Zonal Police Headquarters, Kashmir, during the period of suspension.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.