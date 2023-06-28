J&K Government disallows Id prayers at Srinagar’s Eidgah: Anjuman Auqaf

June 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, a body that traditionally organised the biggest Id gathering for prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar, on Wednesday said the authorities had decided against allowing any congregational prayers at the venue.

“The authorities conveyed to the Auqaf that Id-ul-Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar on June 29. The decision was conveyed by the district administration,” a spokesman of the Auqaf said.

The district administration neither confirmed nor disputed the statement of the Auqaf. The Auqaf was planning to organise Id prayers at 9 a.m. at Eidgah, which for decades, had turned into a political stage for local politicians. The venue has seen top regional leaders like Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Moulana Farooq etc. offering prayers. After the militancy broke out in the 1990s, Hurriyat leaders, including Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, would offer Id prayers at the venue. The venue, however, saw major anti-India demonstrations in the past, with worshippers clashing with the security forces after the prayers.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah, which is the central place designated for these special community prayers for centuries, is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the Valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Auqaf said.

“Precautionary measure”

No Id prayers have been allowed at the venue since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019 as “a precautionary measure”.

Meanwhile, the Auqaf condemned the continued detention of Mirwaz Umar Farooq, who would traditionally deliver Id sermons at Eidgah.

“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society regarding the release of the Mirwaiz, his continuous detention is extremely sad and disturbing,” the Auqaf said.

The authorities have decided to allow the main Id prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, which is run by the J&K Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, in her Id message, said, “Eid ul Azha is a reminder for all of us to strengthen our bonds of love and compassion; to extend a helping hand to those in need; and practice empathy and generosity. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion with a sense of unity, spreading happiness and goodwill among all.”

J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari prayed for peace, harmony and communal brotherhood on the occasion.

