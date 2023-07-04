J&K government approves plan to provide land to the landless people

July 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration has approved a proposal for allotment of 5 marlas (.031 acre) of land each to the landless living in the union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

“It is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir and a new beginning for thousands of landless families. This historic decision will prove to be a golden chapter in the administration’s effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens,” L-G Manoj Sinha said.

Describing it as “a path-breaking decision”, Mr. Sinha said, “It will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realise their dreams and aspirations.”

The land will be given to the landless and those occupying State and forest or any other land, where construction is not permitted, a government spokesman added.

The spokesman said the present allotment was restricted to only the left out cases out of Permanent Waiting List (PWL) 2018-19, which may later, at the time of launch of next phase of the PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under the PMAY(G) Phase-III.

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to consider cases for allotment of land under the revenue laws.

Earlier, the Ministry of Rural Development on May 30, 2023 allocated an additional target of 1,99,550 houses to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the Financial Year 2023-24 for saturation of the Awaas plus list (PWL 2018-19).

Later, block-level camps were organised from June 4 to 10 for obtaining the requisite documents of households enlisted in Awaas Plus PWL, namely bank details, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, ration card, revenue documents, phone number and a declaration that they have not constructed the house already and they are otherwise eligible under the guidelines of the scheme.

“As on date 1,44,385 houses have been registered and 1,41,371 houses have been sanctioned to eligible households enlisted in Awaas + PWL against the aforementioned target,” the spokesman said.

Foreign tourists

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha said foreign tourist arrivals had shown a significant increase post-G-20 Tourism Working Group meetings in Srinagar.

“The G20 participants have gone back to their respective countries with a good message. The number is set to go up further in the coming months,” he said.

The first six months have recorded the arrival of 15,000 foreign tourists to Kashmir.