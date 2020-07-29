J&K extends 4G Net ban until August 19

Srinagar

29 July 2020 23:52 IST

Cites fears of anti-national activities on first anniversary of revocation of special status, I-Day

Days after J&K Lieutenant-Governor G.C. Murmu hinted at restoring high-speed 4G Internet, the Union Territory administration on Wednesday extended the ban up to August 19, citing fears of anti-national activities on the first anniversary of the revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5.

“There are inputs suggesting rise in the anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of the completion of a year since the implementation of the constitutional changes in J&K, Independence Day celebrations etc.,” reads the order issued by the Home department.

Fear of militant acts

The order expressed apprehensions over the “misuse [of 4G Internet] in planning and executing militant acts, including attacks on security forces, political workers and innocent civilians, propagation of ideologies inimical to the interests of the country, misguiding the youth to join [militant] ranks and coordination with handlers across the border to facilitate infiltration.

“It was absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order. The directions shall remain in force up to August 19, unless modified earlier.”

Mr. Murmu had recently said his administration was making a representation, as “he felt that 4G restoration will not be a problem”.

“I am not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there,” he told a newspaper in an interview.

The Centre on Tuesday sought time from the Supreme Court to verify Mr. Murmu’s statement.

The 2G mobile Internet remains functional in J&K.