J&K drops NOC clause for land acquisition by security forces

Srinagar

28 July 2020 04:36 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday withdrew a 1971 circular, making it mandatory to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local Home Department for acquisition and requisition of land in favour of the security forces in the Union Territory (UT).

“All officers designated as Collectors, Land Acquisition, under the imposed Central Land Acquisition Act and the Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) authorised under the National Highways Act of 1956 would process the acquisitions (by the security forces)”, an order issued by Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, says.

The circular no. Rev (LB) 71/13, dated 27-8-1971, which prescribes obtaining NOC from the Home Department for acquisition and requisition of land in favour of the Army. BSF, CRPF and similar organisations, is hereby withdrawn, the order further says.

The order was issued in view of the extension of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to the Union Territory of J-K under the J&K Reorganisation Act.