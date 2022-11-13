J&K districts ban sale, use of heating gadgets during winters, faces criticism

It said by using them, there was every apprehension of short circuits

In a rare move, the district magistrate Ganderbal, Shaymbir Singh, on Saturday imposed a blanket ban on the sale, storage and use of heating electric appliances in the district, at a time when the harsh spell of winter was approaching in Kashmir valley where the night temperature dips to sub-zero.

“In exercise of powers vested in me by virtue of Section 144 CrPC of 1973, I hereby impose blanket ban on the storage, sale, possession and use of heavy heating appliances such as blowers, heaters, radiators etc. within the territorial jurisdiction of district Ganderbal with immediate effect,” the order reads.

Traditionally, blowers, heaters and radiators have been the only source of heating in most houses in Kashmir during the winter spell, which is prone to heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

“...to avoid any collateral damages to electric supply (transmission lines/transformers) due to heavy load on transmission system by the use of heavy heating appliances, which are not permissible, and whereas it has been apprehended that the non-judicious use of electric appliances such as blowers, heaters, radiators etc. may cause damages to transmission lines due to heavy load resulting in disturbance in the hassle free power supply,” according to the order.

It said by using these electric appliances, there is every apprehension of the short circuits, ultimately resulting in fire incidents and loss of property and lives.

“In order to provide hassle free electric supply to the consumers as well as government offices and hospitals of district Ganderbal and to avoid unscheduled power cuts, thereby causing inconvenience to general public and disruption of services of emergent nature and particularly patient-care, Mr. Shyambir imposes a blanket ban,” the order reads.

In another order issued in the Chenab Valley’s Doda district, the local District Magistrate (DM) has put regulations on the sale and purchase of heating appliances. “Valid electricity connection and paid up to date electricity bills are a must for the purchase of heating gadgets,” the DM’s order reads.

The move has evoked criticism from regional parties.

“This is where Kashmir is in the fifth year of Amrit Kaal. Night temperature is below freezing point and use of heaters has been criminalised. We have six months of snow, rain and frost ahead of us. Are we going to be frozen to death?” said former cabinet minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar.

National Conference (NC) spokesman Imran Nabi Dar termed the move as “another shocker”. “Can the same bureaucracy issue a similar order in other parts of the country where the temp touches 40⁰ Celsius asking people not to use ACs or fans?” the NC spokesman asked.