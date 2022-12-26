J&K dispensation only promoting outsiders’ interest: ex-MP Chaudhary Lal Singh

December 26, 2022 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - JAMMU

Chaudhary Lal Singh, former Member of Parliament who heads the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS), on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration for “promoting outsiders in J&K over locals”.

“This administration is running affairs of J&K for locals and not for outsiders. No locals are employed by the newly set up industries. Our economic condition has deteriorated. J&K is at number two on the unemployment list and could be number one the next year,” Mr. Singh, who addressed a press conference in Jammu, said.

He accused the administration of coming up with unfavourable laws every now and then. “New laws have been introduced helping businesses from outside. Locals are not even able to buy construction material. Our rivers are looted. We condemn such moves. The government needs to apply brains while running the affairs,” Mr. Singh, also a former BJP leader, said.

He also accused the L-G administration of implementing “inhuman, mindless and bizarre decisions”. “All the decisions taken by the present bureaucracy are to promote the interest of the outsiders whereas locals are being treated as second fiddle. All contracts in the Union Territory are manipulated and given to outsiders and all positions of the officers are being strategically given to officers from outside ignoring the local potential,” Mr. Singh said.

He said Jammu was reeling under financial distress with every section of the society, including youth, farmers, labourers, employees, students, the unemployed and even businessmen “all feeling a sense of insecurity under the present dispensation”.

Referring to ongoing protests of Jammu employees posted in the Kashmir valley in Schedule Caste category, Mr. Singh said, ”Jammu-based employees are facing a grave situation. Safety and security of people should always be the top priority. These employees had rendered their best services in J&K for a long time but now political mishandling of the situation and increasing polarisation in the country has brought these Jammu-based employees to a grave situation, resulting in a threat to their lives,” he said.

He said the L-G administration, instead of providing some kind of relief to the agitating employees, has started threatening them of stopping their salaries. “We will never tolerate as we are firmly with the genuine cause of these employees including migrant Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.