J&K Delimitation panel report biased, politically motivated: Congress leader Rajni Patil

The Hindu Bureau May 07, 2022 22:57 IST

It aims to benefit one particular political party, she says

Congress leader Rajni Patil, who is the party’s Kashmir in-charge, on Saturday termed the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission’s final draft as “biased and politically motivated”. “It’s aimed to benefit a particular political party,” Ms. Patil, who is touring the Valley, said. She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have vehemently opposed the delimitation report. “The Commission has not followed the basic norms thereby rendering great injustice to people of J&K in terms of the delimitation of the parliamentary and assembly constituencies,” she said. The Congress leader said the delimitation report was not acceptable to people. “The commission has not taken care of topography, connectivity, population and other parameters of the areas before concluding the final report,” she alleged. Meanwhile, Ms. Patil also held discussions over the current political situation and organisational affairs in Srinagar.



