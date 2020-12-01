J&K DDC polls | Voting under way in second phase

01 December 2020 12:36 IST

Around 23.67% turnout recorded till 11 a.m.

Srinagar

The second phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 23.67% across constituencies till 11:00 a.m., officials said.

“The Kashmir division recorded overall polling of 15.64%, while the Jammu division recorded 32.54% up to 11:00 a.m.,” officials said.

Braving the cold weather, north Kashmir’s Bandipora saw long queues outside the booths, both men and women, since the morning.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting of 16%, Bandipora 39.89%, Baramulla 14.45%, Ganderbal 15.65%, Srinagar 18.26%, Budgam 25.29%, Pulwama 6.08 %, Shopian 3.95%, Kulgam 14.37% and Anantnag 15.56% till 11:00 a.m.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 28.47%, Doda 35.86%, Ramban 24.75%, Reasi 32.27%, Udhampur 26.39%, Kathua 29.75%, Samba 38.34%, Jammu 39.65 %, Rajouri 32.09% and Poonch 38.42% till 11:00 a.m.

In the second phase of DDC polling, 43 constituencies — 25 from Kashmir Division and 18 from Jammu Division — are going to the polls up to 2 p.m.

“A total of 321 candidates are in the electoral fray, including 196 from Kashmir division and 125 from Jammu division,” an official said.

Special polling booths have also been set up for Kashmiri migrants at Jammu and Udhampur. West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) also participated in the election for the first time.