J&K DDC polls | Apni Party candidate shot at in Anantnag

Unknown gunmen on Friday shot at and injured a District Development Council (DDC) candidate in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said Anees Ul Islam, a resident of Sagam Block in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area, was fired upon from close range. “Islam was shifted to hospital and is being treated,” an official said.

Mr. Islam, according to the locals, joined the J&K Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, recently.

The attack is the first major incident of violence reported during the ongoing polls, which saw healthy voter turnout out in the first two phases.

Meanwhile, the third phase has recorded a voter turnout of 25.58% across J&K till 11 a.m.

“The Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64%, while the Jammu division recorded 37.17% up to 11:00 a.m.,” officials said.

According to the State Election Commissioner officials, Kupwara has recorded a turnout of 15.90%, Bandipora 32.36%, Baramulla 12.63%, Ganderbal 7.38%, Budgam 28.11%, Pulwama 5.43%, Shopian 10.09%, Kulgam 41.60% and Anantnag 7.65% till 11:00 a.m. in Kashmir.

In the Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a turnout of 35.03%, Doda 28.28%, Ramban 35.30%, Reasi 39.24%, Kathua 31.66%, Samba 39.85%, Jammu 39.31%, Rajouri 43.83% and Poonch 35.22%.

Thirty-three constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir and 17 from Jammu, are going to the polls in the third phase. Around 2,046 polling stations, including 792 in Jammu division and 1,254 in Kashmir division, have been set up for the elections.

A total of 305 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, including 252 male candidates and 53 female.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will conclude by 2 p.m.