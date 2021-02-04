J&K courts to resume physical hearing after eight months

Entry of litigants into court premises shall continue to be prohibited, says Chief Justice,

After eight months of online hearings, the J&K High Court has decided to resume physical hearings.

“Physical hearing will resume in all courts in J&K from February 8. However, the entry of litigants and public into the court premises from the very outer gate shall continue to be prohibited,” reads an order by Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal.

The move was made in the wake of “considerable decline in daily number of COVID-19 cases”.

“Advocates shall be allowed entry into the court premises,” it said.

To ensure that there is no complacency against the spread of the infection, the Chief Justice ordered that all the latest standard operating procedures of the Centre and the J&K government regarding gathering at public places shall be followed in letter and spirit.