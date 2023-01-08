ADVERTISEMENT

J&K couple fake road accident to avoid repaying loan

January 08, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - JAMMU

The police said during the investigation it came to fore that Mr. Singh had taken ₹30 lakh as loan.

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from Jammu’s Doda district, who faked death in a road accident to escape repaying debt, has been traced to Haryana, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.  

“The police unearthed the mystery of a fake road accident and brought back the couple along with their daughter from Haryana’s Panchkula area. They were believed to have drowned in Chenab river after their car plunged into it near Gadsoo area of Doda on December 20, 2022,” the police said.

The police had launched a rescue operation on the day of the reported accident but could not trace any bodies. However, police recovered a broken number plate, two identity cards, and eShraman card of Manjeet Singh, a resident of Sengoi village, Bhaderwah, and his wife’s purse. It was reported that Mr. Singh was driving along with his wife Sonia Devi and six-year-old daughter. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said during the investigation it came to fore that Mr. Singh had taken ₹30 lakh as loan. “With the help of CCTV footage and the technical team of the cyber cell, Doda, the trio was traced in Haryana,” police said.

They further said a case has been lodged into the incident. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US