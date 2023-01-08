J&K couple fake road accident to avoid repaying loan

January 08, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - JAMMU

A couple from Jammu’s Doda district, who faked death in a road accident to escape repaying debt, has been traced to Haryana, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

“The police unearthed the mystery of a fake road accident and brought back the couple along with their daughter from Haryana’s Panchkula area. They were believed to have drowned in Chenab river after their car plunged into it near Gadsoo area of Doda on December 20, 2022,” the police said.

The police had launched a rescue operation on the day of the reported accident but could not trace any bodies. However, police recovered a broken number plate, two identity cards, and eShraman card of Manjeet Singh, a resident of Sengoi village, Bhaderwah, and his wife’s purse. It was reported that Mr. Singh was driving along with his wife Sonia Devi and six-year-old daughter.

The police said during the investigation it came to fore that Mr. Singh had taken ₹30 lakh as loan. “With the help of CCTV footage and the technical team of the cyber cell, Doda, the trio was traced in Haryana,” police said.

They further said a case has been lodged into the incident.