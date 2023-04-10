J&K Congress hurls barbs at Ghulam Nabi Azad, calls him ‘ungrateful’

April 10, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Top Congress leadership in Kashmir on April 10 reacted sharply to former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s recent utterances about the Gandhis and termed his criticism as a “manifestation of treachery and the highest form of ungratefulness towards the Nehru-Gandhi family”.

In a joint statement, the Congress leaders, including Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra, said Mr. Azad, who was Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, should have counted out of turn promotions, favours and position he enjoyed during his four long decades in power due to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Due to his actions and statements, he [Mr. Azad] has proved himself extremely ungrateful to the Nehru-Gandhi family. He [Mr. Azad] is defaming the Congress party aiming to create confusion among the masses given Rahul Gandhi’s constructive role and the appreciation he is receiving for fighting the battle against crony capitalism and organised loot of nation’s wealth on the part of the Modi Government,” they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi mismanaged the Himanta episode, Ghulam Nabi Azad in his upcoming autobiography

They said Mr. Azad was better advised to concentrate on his newly floated party in J&K rather than searching for opportunities under garb of his book and unnecessarily drag Congress especially the Gandhis into controversies.

“Floating of a regional party by a self-styled national leader is dubiously designed to fragment the Muslim majority vote to favour BJP,” they alleged.

The Congress leaders said Mr. Azad was from a remote area of Doda district in Jammu and was recommended by Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed to Indira Gandhi.

“Mr. Azad was made a youth leader without any political background or fan following. He was rewarded with a party ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra where Madam Gandhi herself campaigned and ensured his victory by a thumping majority, providing an entry in Lok Sabha for the first time. Since then, the Nehru-Gandhi family whom Azad is now targeting made a sea of opportunities available for him,” they said.

Terming Mr. Azad’s criticism of the Gandhis, especially Rahul Gandhi, as “nasty”, they said, “Why did Mr. Azad deliberately choose not to make a mention of events when his word was taken as the last word? It’s a clear indication of Azad’s intent of maligning a family on behalf of his newfound masters.”

Mr. Azad unsettled the Congress after the release of his book ‘ Azaad’ recently, followed by a series of interviews where he sounded critical of current top leadership of the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi.

“Mr. Azad has unleashed a frivolous and baseless propaganda against the Gandhis, which is unbecoming and unethical on his part. He cannot absolve the responsibility of conspiring against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party, speaking something on media channels and doing other things behind the curtains is now an open book before every Congress worker and common man,” they said.