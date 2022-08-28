J&K Congress goes into huddle to keep flock intact as Taj joins Azad

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress went into a huddle on Sunday in Srinagar amid reports that prominent faces are likely to quit and join former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin quit the party and joined Mr. Azad in Srinagar.

“We appeal to the rank and file of the party to stand united at this crucial juncture against the divisive forces,” a joint statement issued by top 14 leaders of the Congress read.

The “extraordinary meeting” of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (J&K PCC) was held at the residence of former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz. The meeting was attended by senior leader Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, president of J&K PCC Viqar Rasool Wani, former J&K PCC president G.A. Mir, former MP Tariq Hameed Karra and former Minister Raman Bhalla

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders described Mr. Azad’s resignation as “an unfortunate development, especially when our leader Sonia Gandhi is abroad seeking treatment for herself”.

The leaders reiterated that the J&K PCC would remain steadfast with the All India Congress Committee led by Ms. Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior Congress leader Mr. Taj also quit the party on Sunday and joined Mr. Azad, who is likely to float a new party from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Mr. Azad’s personal relations with the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi “doesn’t mean he will have political relations with the BJP”.

Mr. Taj termed the accusations of Mr. Azad being in tow with the BJP as “rumours being spread in the Valley”.

“If there will be any need to join with any party, they will go with the National Conference or the Peoples Democratic Party,” he added.

He said those having ties with the BJP have been given Z-Plus security. “I, on behalf of Azad sahab, want to make it clear that we have nothing to do with the BJP and we have no ties with them in any way. The day I come to know that this party has any links with the BJP I will resign that day itself,” Mr. Taj said.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari launched a scathing attack on Mr. Azad in Srinagar.

“Mr. Azad has struck a deal with the BJP and was responsible for the abrogation of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not fools. People know with whom you have shaken hands. They know with whom you had struck a deal and backstabbed the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Bukhari said.