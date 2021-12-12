J&K authorities deny permission to hold PDP youth convention, cite COVID-19

‘The administration's arbitrary order to disallow PDP from holding youth convention and putting Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest is anarchical,’ says PDP youth leader.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have denied permission to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its youth convention at the residence of party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.

“The administration's arbitrary order to disallow PDP from holding youth convention and putting Ms. Mufti under house arrest is anarchical. Putting curbs in the name of COVID-19 only when PDP connects with its cadre and masses means it unnerves the rulers in Delhi and J&K,” PDP youth leader Mohit Bhan said.

Ms. Mufti was scheduled to chair a meeting of its youth leaders and activists at 11 a.m. at her residence in Gupkar, Srinagar.

However, an order issued by an executive magistrate denied the permission.

“In view of the report received by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, and COVID-19 restrictions in place. It is hereby ordered that the scheduled youth conference that is to be held by PDP at Gupkar is hereby not allowed,” the order reads.

It directed the Station House Officer, Ram Munshi Bagh, “to ensure that no such event takes place at Gupkar without permission of the competent authority”.