J&K Apni Party leader joins Ghulam Nabi Azad’s camp

Mr. Lone, a former MLA, in a letter to the Apni Party, made it clear that he and his colleagues had decided to extend their full support to Mr. Azad

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR
August 29, 2022 21:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed the media at his residence in New Delhi on August 29. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoiab Nabi Lone, a senior leader from the J&K Apni Party, said on August 29 that he would join former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. More party members are likely to follow suit.

Mr. Lone had joined the newly floated Apni Party in 2020. J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari was the first regional leader to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after the abrogation of special provisions of Article 370 and was seen close to the BJP.

Also Read
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress saying Rahul Gandhi destroyed party’s consultative mechanism

However, with Mr. Azad’s re-entry into J&K, a growing number of regional leaders are likely to switch sides in the coming days.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lone, a former MLA, in a letter to the Apni Party, made it clear that he and his colleagues had decided to extend their full support to Mr. Azad.

In Jammu, around a dozen supporters also tendered resignations and hinted at joining the Azad camp.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On August 28, senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin quit the party and joined Mr. Azad. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics (general)
Indian National Congress
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Srinagar
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app