J&K Apni Party leader joins Ghulam Nabi Azad’s camp

Former Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed the media at his residence in New Delhi on August 29. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Shoiab Nabi Lone, a senior leader from the J&K Apni Party, said on August 29 that he would join former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. More party members are likely to follow suit.

Mr. Lone had joined the newly floated Apni Party in 2020. J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari was the first regional leader to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after the abrogation of special provisions of Article 370 and was seen close to the BJP.

However, with Mr. Azad’s re-entry into J&K, a growing number of regional leaders are likely to switch sides in the coming days.

Mr. Lone, a former MLA, in a letter to the Apni Party, made it clear that he and his colleagues had decided to extend their full support to Mr. Azad.

In Jammu, around a dozen supporters also tendered resignations and hinted at joining the Azad camp.

On August 28, senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin quit the party and joined Mr. Azad.