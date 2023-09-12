J&K Apni Party in talks with Hurriyat leaders to join party: sources

September 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Apni Party (JKAP) has opened channels of communication with a senior separatist leader, associated with the Hurriyat, to join the party in Srinagar.

Sources within the JKAP confirmed to The Hindu that party president Altaf Bukhari met senior separatist leaders, including Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat from the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat and Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi, a senior Shia leader from the Hurriyat once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in the recent past.

Sources said the JKAP is likely to formally announce the entry of the Aga, an influential Shia leader, in the coming days. When contacted, the Aga, also the president of the J&K Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian, did not respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Promise to reverse decisions not in interests of J&K people if voted to power: Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari

Without naming anyone, Hurriyat leader Masroor Ansari, who heads the Ittihadul Muslimeen, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), said denial and deviation from the fundamental principles of our organisation was not acceptable under any circumstances.

“We are committed to save the credibility of the party and the principles of our Late founder in particular. Any person holding any position will be thrown out from the party if he acts contrary to the organisational constitution and fundamental rules,” Mr. Ansari, a prominent Shia leader, said.

It is for the first time that a Hurriyat leader will join mainstream politics since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019 in case the Aga joins the JKAP.

‘Embrace the decision’

In an apparent reference to the Aga joining mainstream politics, Imran Ansari, another Shia cleric associated with Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference, said, “I warmly embrace this decision as today, the General Secretary of a separatist organisation has joined a mainstream political party as a Vice Provincial President Kashmir.”

Mr. Ansari said his late father consistently advocated that our destiny was intertwined with India and within India. “Regrettably, many of you did not heed his counsel and chose the path of separatism. Consequently, we the Shias of J&K have endured profound economic, political, and social hardships, and the tragic loss of countless lives in senseless violence,” Mr. Ansari said.

He said the specific political party may be inconsequential, “what truly matters is your transition into mainstream politics”. “Our future unequivocally resides with India, and it will always remain within the embrace of India,” he added.

Hurriyat factions remain organisations on the paper after the administration arrested its top leadership in a crackdown that began in 2017. Scores of senior Hurriyat leaders from these factions are facing detention at present. Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is also placed under house arrest since 2019. Masrat Aalam, who heads another faction of the Hurriyat, is also behind bars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.