J&K aims to register 20% growth in tax collection in 2019-20

The Jammu and Kashmir Taxes Department (JKTD) is aiming to register 20% growth in tax collection by the end of the current financial year, a senior official has said.

The State is targeting to achieve growth of 20% in few heads of tax collection against the target set for 2019-20, Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, P.K. Bhat said here.

Under the Heads of Stamps and MST, the growth is expected to rise by 16% and 4%, respectively, he added.

Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta complimented the officers for their efforts towards registering a growth of about 11% over the target till date.

He asked the officers to organise a massive campaign to make concerned aware about the benefits of timely payment of Goods & Services Tax (GST). He also directed them to fill all vacant posts in the department on urgest basis.

Mr. Mehta asked the officers to improve physical verifications of goods traded or in transit.

He also suggested them to make use of economic intelligence, coordination, cohesion and convergence to improve their performance.

The financial commissioner further asked them to set targets for each officer, regarding performance indicators like revenue realisation, registrations, inspections and cancellations.

The revenue realisation up to December, 2019 under different heads is satisfactory, while the actual realisation is expected to jump ahead of the set target, officials said.

They said that the department aims to give a transparent and compliant environment to the taxpayers.