Other States

J&K administration orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar

Family members of Dr Mudasir Gul who was killed in an encounter Hyderpora Srinagar demand return of his body. File Image.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the Hyderpora encounter here, in which police claimed to have killed two terrorists and two terror associates.

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

The magisterial probe was ordered amidst protests by the family members of three of the four persons killed in the encounter on Monday.

The family members of Mohammad Altaf Bhat (the building owner), Mudasir Gul (a tenant) and Amir Magray (Gul's office boy) have been protesting against the killings, which they have described as cold-blooded murder.

They have demanded that the bodies of the deceased be handed over to them for the last rites.

All the four persons killed in the encounter were buried in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 12:26:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jk-administration-orders-magisterial-probe-into-hyderpora-encounter-in-srinagar/article37554949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY