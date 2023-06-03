ADVERTISEMENT

J&K admin announces 45-day summer vacation for schools in Jammu division

June 03, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Jammu

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22.

PTI

J&K administration announced a 45-day summer vacation from June 8 in government and recognised private schools | representative image | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from June 8 in government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22.

It further ordered that all teachers will remain available for any online guidance for students during the vacation period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US