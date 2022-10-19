JJP’s and AAP’s student wings make foray in Punjab University election

The Hindu Bureau October 19, 2022

A total of 21 candidates from different student bodies contested for the four PUCSC positions, of which eight, including two females, were in the fray for the post of president

The member of the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party – the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) won the post of president in the Punjab University Campus Students Council election on Tuesday, while Haryana-based Jannayak Janta Party’s student outfit – the Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) registered a win on the key post of general secretary. The Congress party’s student wing, the National Student Union of India’s (NSUI) candidates won two posts at the university’s student body, including vice-president and joint secretary. CYSS candidate Aayush Khatkar won the president post by securing 2,712 votes. NSUI’s Harshdeep Singh Baath who got 3,514 votes was elected as vice-president, while Manish Boora (NSUI) won the post of the joint secretary by securing 3,151 votes. Pravesh Bishnoi of INSO was elected to the post of the general secretary by getting 4,275 votes. The polling of the student body was held on Tuesday, the results of which were announced late evening. A total of 21 candidates from different student bodies contested for the four PUCSC positions, of which eight, including two females, were in the fray for the post of president.



