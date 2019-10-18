JJP manifesto promises job quota for Haryana residents

The Jannayak Janta Party released it manifesto on Thursday, promising to reserve 75% of jobs for residents of Haryana besides giving a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹11,000 to the educated unemployed youth till they find a job.

‘Additional marks’

JJP leader K.C. Bangar said after assuming power in the State a separate employment ministry would be constituted to provide jobs. He said student hailing from the rural areas of the State will be given an additional 10 marks when they appear in State competitive examinations.

The other key promises that the party announced include giving a bonus of 10% or ₹100 over the Minimum Support Price to farmers, closing liquor vends in village limits, free education to girls till the PhD level and collateral-free loans of up to ₹3 lakh to the physically-challenged, poor and Scheduled Caste.

The party document also promises to make necessary changes in the Motor Vehicle Act to bring down the hefty fines being charged now.

Also, old age pension of ₹5,100 will be given while a monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 for bringing up two children will be offred to every mother.

On the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal issue, the party has promised that the apex court’s decision will be implemented and efforts will be made so that every field gets water.

The JJP, which was floated by Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala after splitting from the Indian National Lok Dal, is contesting 87 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)