JJP leader says he will sort out issues with MLA

A day after Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA from Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam announced resignation as party’s national vice-president, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and senior JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the party had so far not received any resignation, but if there was any issue it would be resolved.
“The party’s office has not received any resignation and the party president and senior leadership will soon meet Mr. Gautam and resolve his issues. “The MLA is one of the most senior leaders of the JJP and if he has any complaint, he should speak to the party,” said Mr. Chautala.
On resentment of other MLAs, Mr. Chautala said the whole team of the JJP was working together like a family. Mr. Gautam, who defeated BJP’s stalwart and former Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu, had expressed his anguish over Mr. Chautala keeping 11 portfolios with him and ignoring others.
