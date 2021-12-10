JJP holds foundation day rally in Hooda’s bastion

Supporters say turnout ‘less than expected’ and could be a hint of support erosion

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the junior partner in the ruling coalition in Haryana, on Thursday sent out a political message hinting at its intentions to expand beyond its bastion by holding a rally in South Haryana’s Jhajjar district, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The supporters at the rally, which coincided with its third foundation day anniversary, however, sounded a word of caution saying that “less than expected” turnout could be the hint of erosion in support and should serve as a “wake-up call” for the party.

In a scathing attack on the former CM at “Jan Sarokar Rally” here, party’s national president Ajay Chautala said that Mr. Hooda had bought thousands of acres of agricultural land across the State at throwaway prices rendering the farmers penniless, adding that those who usurped the farmers land were now claiming to their well-wishers.

Attack on INLD

Mr. Chautala also attacked the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) saying that the party’s present condition was not hidden from anyone.

“When we left the INLD to launch JJP, we handed them over the party’s flag and funds, but they could not handle it,” he said.

The choice of rally’s venue, which shares border with Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts, also hints at the party plans to explore possibilities for expansion in these districts dominated by the Ahirs.

Harping on the ruling coalition’s development works, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala explained how his party managed to get law passed for 75% reservation in private companies despite several difficulties.

He said that while the others spoke about region, religion and caste, his party was only concerned with the development. He pointed out that the past one year was not easy due to ongoing farmers agitation and opposition to the party leaders, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a decision that “touched the people’s hearts”.

However, the supporters said the attendance at the rally was less than the expected. “The rally was meant to show strength, but the attendance is not as per the expectations. The party’s support has eroded for not taking a stand on the farmers agitation and the farming community is angry,” said Rajesh, a resident of Sonipat’s Bhainswal village, claiming to be a staunch supporter of the JJP.

JJP spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan said the farmers unions meeting to withdraw the agitation also impacted the turnout, and a large number of them got diverted to the agitation sites at borders.