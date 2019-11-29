JJP gets State party status

The Election Commission of India has granted the Jannayak Janta Party the status of a recognised State party and the symbol of “key” in Haryana, according to a letter sent by the EC to the party earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the EC told the Haryana-based party, currently an unrecognised registered party, that it had met the conditions laid down for recognition of a State party in Haryana. The JJP, formed in December 2018 by a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal, won 10 seats in the recently-held Haryana Assembly elections and formed the government with the BJP.