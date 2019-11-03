JJP expels six members

The Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday expelled six of its members, including three who contested the recently held Haryana Assembly poll, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities and indiscipline.
Shashi Bala, Suresh Verma, Badruddin, Baldev, Tuhi Ram Bhardwaj and Gurpal Majra have been expelled, according to a release issued by the JJP. They have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership for six years, it said. JJP State president Nishan Singh said they had worked against the interest of the party.
