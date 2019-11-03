Other States

JJP expels six members

more-in

The Jannayak Janta Party on Saturday expelled six of its members, including three who contested the recently held Haryana Assembly poll, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Shashi Bala, Suresh Verma, Badruddin, Baldev, Tuhi Ram Bhardwaj and Gurpal Majra have been expelled, according to a release issued by the JJP. They have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership for six years, it said. JJP State president Nishan Singh said they had worked against the interest of the party.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 4:43:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jjp-expels-six-members/article29866972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY