JJP asks Centre to give written assurance on MSP

CHANDIGARH

02 December 2020 00:52 IST

‘Sooner we find a solution, the better it is’

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an ally of the BJP in Haryana, on Tuesday asked the Central government to consider giving a written assurance on continuation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had been repeatedly stating that MSP will not be discontinued then there should be no problem about giving an assurance about it in writing.

“The Centre has invited farmers for talks..We have urged the people in the government to find solution to problems of farmers... annadaata (farmers) are perturbed and sitting on roads, the government is also worried and hence, the sooner a solution comes out it’s better for everyone,” said Mr. Chautala, talking to journalists in Haryana’s Sirsa.

