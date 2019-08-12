JJP and BSP join hands for assembly election

The Jannayak Janta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have formed an alliance for the upcoming Assembly election in Haryana due later this year. The decision was announced by the leaders of the two parties at Constitution Club in Delhi on Sunday.

The JJP, which was formed after a split in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in December last year, will contest the 50 seats in the 90-member state Assembly leaving the remaining 40 for the BSP.

Asserting that the decision will change the “political situation in the state”, JJP leader and former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala said that in view of the prevailing situation in Haryana and the attempts to damage the social fabric, the two parties had decided to come together to fight against this and take Haryana forward on the path to development. He added that the decision was reached after a series of meetings between the leaders of the two parties. “Like in the past, when then BSP chief Kansi Ram and Chaudhary Devi Lal together fought to bring about a change in the state, BSP supremo Mayawati and Chaudhary Ajay Chautala have decided come along and take the battle forward,” said Mr. Dushyant Chautala, addressing a press conference.

BSP national general-secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra said people of the state had suffered for long under the current BJP regime and the earlier Congress rule for ten years and wanted a change. He said the alliance would provide the people of Haryana a viable alternative and form the new government in the state. Mr. Misra said that Ms. Mayawati had made the decision after much deliberation and discussion with state party leaders at different levels.

JJP and BSP had contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year separately in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Loktantra Suraksha Party respectively, but both parties had ended the ties with their respective alliance partners after the election on account of dismal performance. Both alliances had failed to win even a single seat in the election. Before Lok Sabha election, the BSP had contested the Jind by-poll in January this year in an alliance with the INLD.