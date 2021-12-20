Jitan Ram Manjhi remarks on priests sparks row

Patna

20 December 2021 20:41 IST

Caste outfits file complaints, demand apology from former Bihar Chief Minister

Days after former Bihar chief minister and president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), a constituent of the ruling NDA, Jitan Ram Manjhi, made disparaging remarks against the Brahmin community, a complaint was filed against him on Monday in West Champaran. Different organisations of the Brahmin community in Bihar and Jharkhand too protested against Mr Manjhi’s remark and sought a public apology from him.

While addressing an event organised by the Bhuiyan-Musahar (Dalit) community in Patna on Saturday, Mr. Manjhi had made derogatory remarks against priests.

“Earlier, we (people from the Dalit community) even did not know the name of or do puja of Lord Satyanarayan but these days in every hamlet we worship Satyanarayan bhagwan. And besides this, we further do not feel humiliation when (expletive) priests come and say they will not eat anything at our households but take money instead,” said Mr. Manjhi.

His remarks have since gone viral on social media triggering widespread criticism and protest.

Later, Mr. Manjhi said his remarks were aimed at his own Dalit community and not Brahmins. “I did not use disparaging remarks against Brahmin community but to people of my own community. If the upper caste Brahmin community people have got hurt over my remarks, then I apologise,” he said on Sunday.

The former chief minister added that he “does not believe in the caste or any varna system which was evolved to destroy society”.

Following the remarks, a Brahmin youth, Vivek Pandey, filed a complaint against Mr. Manjhi in Bettiah (West Champaran) on Monday and sought an apology from Mr Manjhi. The court will hear the complaint on December 23. Different Brahmin outfits burnt effigies of Mr Manjhi in Gaya while, others gathered at a police station in Palamu district of Jharkhand to file a case against him.

Across party lines, leaders criticised Mr Manjhi for his unwarranted “offensive” remarks.

“From where and how did he (Mr Manjhi) get authority to make remarks against Brahmins and Dalits? Mr Manjhi must offer a public apology for his outrageous remarks against Brahmins,” said senior State Congress leader and party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said, “He (Mr Manjhi) may not have faith in any religion but he does not have any authority to rebuke any community.”

A State BJP leader demanded, “If Mr Manjhi has any problem with gods and priests, he must remove the word “Ram” from his name immediately. He has gone insane by making such uncalled for remarks for a community like Brahmins who have had led many social and political movements in Bihar.”

“The words used by Mr Manjhi against Brahmin community cannot be justified and is unpardonable,” Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Mr. Manjhi had courted controversy earlier saying Rama was a “factious” character, which had invited sharp reactions from ruling alliance BJP leaders.