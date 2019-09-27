Jitan Ram Manjhi accuses Tejashwi of showing ‘soft corner’ for NDA

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Lalu Prasad’s RJD, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance in the State of which his Hindustani Awam Morcha is also a part, charging its leader Tejashwi Yadav with displaying “a soft corner for the NDA”.

The HAM president made the startling allegation while defending his decision to announce his party’s candidate from Nathnagar Assembly seat, where bypoll is due next month,ahead of the Grand Alliance’s proposed meeting later this week. He asserted, “we cannot go on back foot after having played on the front foot”.

“We had taken the decision to field Ajay Rai from Nathnagar with concurrence of alliance partners, long before the RJD stabbed us in the back by unilaterally, giving tickets to its candidates for four out of five Assembly segments where bypolls are to be held,” Mr. Manjhi told reporters here.

Ticket issue

The RJD is yet to go public with the seats it plans to contest and the respective candidates. However, there have been reports that on Tuesday tickets were surreptitiously given to aspirants for all assembly segments, barring Kishanganj which is the sitting seat of the Congress.

“The RJD’s treachery had left us with no choice. I was not in a position to show my face to the party cadre. So I had to formally announce the candidature of Rai in Bhagalpur on Wednesday. He will file his nomination papers on September 30. And I hope better sense prevails when all constituents of Grand Alliance meet in Patna on September 28,” he said.

Squarely blaming Mr. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD heir apparent and Leader of the Opposition in the Atate Assembly, for the confusion prevailing in the five-party formation, Mr. Manjhi claimed: “Had we been in the wrong we would not have received support from our allies like the VIP headed by Mukesh Sahni.”

“Even RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who has chosen to remain quiet so far, is sore over the manner in which Tejashwi has been functioning.” Mr. Manjhi said.