Jitam Ram Manjhi accuses Bihar CM Nitish of harassment

Former Chief Minister and founder of Hidustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi on November 13 accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of harassing him and gave a call for Maun Dharna (silent protest) in Patna on Tuesday. He also alleged that Mr. Kumar had insulted the entire Dalit community. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan will also join the dharna in support of Mr. Manjhi.

While accusing Mr. Kumar of harassment, he also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting him on the issue.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, your love and affection has always given me strength. Your loyalty towards Dalits and deprived people is unique, may your love for me and all Dalits and deprived people remain forever,” Mr. Manjhi wrote on X.

Mr. Kumar sparked a controversy recently by stating that Mr. Manjhi became the Chief Minister of Bihar because of his “stupidity”. While addressing a rally in Telangana on Sunday, Mr. Modi had expressed his anger at Mr. Kumar for allegedly insulting Mr. Manjhi. Mr. Modi had said that insulting Dalits has been the “identity” of Congress and its allies. Mr. Modi had also said that Mr. Kumar continuously insulted Dalit leader and former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan and now he has shamelessly insulted Mr. Manjhi.

Mr. Manjhi on Monday announced that he will hold a silent protest near the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on Tuesday at 11.30 a.m. “A silent protest has been organised at Ambedkar Memorial near Patna High Court at 11.30 a.m. tomorrow, November 14, against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has insulted the entire Dalit community by insulting me. I will be available along with my party workers,” Mr. Manjhi said.

Santosh Kumar Suman, former Minister and son of Mr. Manjhi alleged that the anti–Dalit face of Mr. Kumar has been “revealed in public” with the Bihar CM’s insult of his father.

“Nitish Kumar was making a point that Dalits have no right to raise their voice but the Constitution of India has given us rights to raise our voice against any harassment. My father was insulted in the House and I was really sad to see the way he was stopped from speaking,” Mr. Suman said.

On the other hand, Dalit leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan too slammed Bihar CM on the issue. Mr. Prakash said that the anti-Dalit face has come to the fore.

Meanwhile, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and national general secretary of the party Shyam Rajak said that a person cannot be a leader of Dalits just by being born in a Dalit family, rather one has to struggle for the Dalits.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi only loved the chair of Chief Minister and did nothing for Dalits. The Prime Minister is in a lot of pain today, so why cannot he make him the Governor,” Mr. Rajak said.

