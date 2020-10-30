Jishnu Baruah appointed new Assam chief secretary

The 1998 batch IAS officer will succeed Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retires on October 31

Jishnu Baruah was appointed as the new chief secretary of the Assam government on Friday, a notification said.

Mr Baruah, who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary for Home and Political, Revenue and Disaster Management and Assam Accord Implementation departments, will take charge as the State’s chief secretary on Saturday, it said.

The 1998 batch IAS officer will succeed present Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retires on October 31.