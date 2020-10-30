Other States

Jishnu Baruah appointed new Assam chief secretary

Jishnu Baruah was appointed as the new chief secretary of the Assam government on Friday, a notification said.

Mr Baruah, who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary for Home and Political, Revenue and Disaster Management and Assam Accord Implementation departments, will take charge as the State’s chief secretary on Saturday, it said.

The 1998 batch IAS officer will succeed present Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retires on October 31.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 5:50:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jishnu-baruah-appointed-new-assam-chief-secretary/article32983646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY