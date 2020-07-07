Jiribam women protest against MLA’s apathy

IMPHAL:

07 July 2020 17:08 IST

He remained uninvolved in COVID-19 containment measures as more people tested positive, they said

Women activists in Jiribam district, which borders Assam, took out a procession in urban areas, demanding the resignation of MLA Mohammad Asraf Uddin for his alleged failure to address COVID-19-related issues on time.

Woman leader S. Sushila said that over 30 policemen, some Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel and several civilians had tested positive in Jiribam district but the local MLA had not been involved in putting necessary measures in place. She further said that when special trains had started bringing stranded Manipuri students and workers from many States to the Jiri Railway Station, the MLA had not made his presence felt. It was only when some students’ organisations had started taking note of his prolonged absence from COVID-19-related activities that the MLA was seen on some days, she said.

N. Nivarani, another woman leader, said, “As several police and VDF personnel are infected, it is possible that other civilians have also been infected. All civilians in and around the railway station and other places, where buses had been parked in anticipation of the arrival of the students, should be tested.”

Avoiding Jiribam

Drivers are currently avoiding Jiribam to protect themselves from infections. The women also said that a visit from high-ranking officials of the Health Department would be welcome. However, they were disappointed as no follow-up action was taken.

Police personnel in the district have been on duty constantly at the railway station and in makeshift quarantine centres. They ensured that officials supervising the arrival of Manipuri students at the railway station, and overseeing their departure to their respective districts, abided by official guidelines. The students and officials did not violate COVID-19 protocol, sources said. Nevertheless, police personnel and civilians had tested positive subsequently.

Dog in care

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the People For Animals rights group in Imphal picked up and deposited a dog, which was with an 8-year-old COVID-19 patient, to the care of the Veterinary Department.