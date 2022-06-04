Jignesh Mevani restrained from leaving Gujarat
He and 9 others granted bail in a five-year-old case of taking out a march without permission
A sessions court in Gujarat’s Mehsana has granted bail to Independent MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a five-year-old case, of holding an ‘azadi kooch’ without permission, in which they were sentenced to three months in jail.
The sessions court has, however, restrained them from leaving Gujarat without the court’s permission. The judge asked them to submit their passports with the court.
Last month, a magisterial court had convicted and sentenced Mr. Mevani and the nine others. Admitting their appeal against the magisterial court’s order, Mehsana Additional District and Sessions Judge C.M. Pawar granted them regular bail till the pendency of their appeal.
The march was taken out in July 2017 from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.