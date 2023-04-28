Jiah Khan death | Mumbai court acquits Sooraj Pancholi due to lack of evidence in abetment of suicide case

April 28, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Mumbai

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on April 28 acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in case of actor Jiah Khan’s abetment of suicide in 2013, due to paucity of evidence.

Special judge A. S. Sayyed acquitted Pancholi due to paucity of evidence. He has been out on bail since 2013. The court told Jiah’s mother Rabiya Khan she can appeal against the acquittal in Bombay High Court.

As per the charge sheet by the CBI, on 3 June 2013, Jiah’s mother found Jiah dead at her residence. It was after Jiah had left Pancholi’s house that morning. The two had been staying together for the past two days. Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013, on charges of abetment of suicide a week after Jiah’s death and was granted bail by the High Court in a week.

On February 25, 2016, the High Court had stayed the trial against Pancholi before the lower court and the State government had sought for charges of murder and rape to be levied upon the actor. On February 15, 2016, Khan, had moved High Court against the investigation report by CBI terming her daughter’s death as suicidal and not homicidal which was dismissed the court.

Earlier on, Juhu Police which was investigating the case had said Jiah ended her life because Pancholi broke the relationship with her and that her career was not going anywhere. The advocate said that there were messages exchanged between Jiah and Pancholi which were deleted by him and were not relied upon by the CBI.

