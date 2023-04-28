Jiah Khan death | Mumbai court acquits Sooraj Pancholi due to lack of evidence in abetment of suicide case

April 28, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Mumbai

A Mumbai court on April 28 acquitted Sooraj Pancholi from charges of abetting suicide of actor Jiah Khan.

A special CBI court pronounced its verdict on Friday almost 10 years after Bollywood actor Jiah Khan died by suicide. Her former boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge A. S. Sayyad last week heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case.

According to the CBI, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan had found Ms. Jiah dead at her residence on 3 June 2013. Ms. Jiah had left Sooraj Pancholi’s house that morning and had been staying with him for two days. Mr. Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013, on charges of abetment of suicide and was granted bail in a week.

Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet, and was booked for abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court also dismissed a plea filed by Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan seeking a fresh probe into the actor’s death in 2013 claiming that it was not a suicide but a homicide.

IPC section 306 says, “If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.” Sooraj is currently out on bail in the case.

The CBI had alleged that the letter seized by the Mumbai police, which probed the case initially, was written by Jiah Khan.

The note narrated Jiah Khan’s “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which led her to commit suicide, the central agency said.

The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said that it did not have the jurisdiction over the case as the Central agency had probed it.

Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide.

During her deposition, Rabia Khan had told the CBI court that Sooraj used to subject Jiah to physical and verbal abuse.

Rabia also told the court that neither the police nor the CBI had collected any “legal evidence” to prove that her daughter had committed suicide.

Sooraj, in his final statement filed before the court, had claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false, adding that the prosecution witnesses testified against him at the behest of complainant Rabia Khan, police and CBI.

Jiah Khan is best known for her performance in Hindi film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Those who are in distress can call:

BMC: 022-24131212 (24×7)

Vandreval Foundation: 18602662345/18602333330 (24×7)

I Call: 9152987821 (10 am to 8 pm/Monday to Saturday)

ASRA: 9820466726 (24×7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530(Daily: 5 PM to 8 PM)