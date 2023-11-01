HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand’s lone NCP MLA withdraws support from Hemant Soren-led government

The NCP (Ajit Pawar) decision to break away from the JMM-led alliance came after the government failed to fulfil its promise to carve out Hussainabad as a separate district

November 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - RANCHI

Amit Bhelari

Kamlesh Kumar Singh, the lone Jharkhand MLA from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party announced on Wednesday that he would withdraw support from the Hemant Soren-led government in the State.

Speaking at Ranchi’s press club, Mr. Singh said that the government had not fulfilled its promise to make Hussainabad a separate district; it is currently a sub-division.

The MLA, who represents the Hussainabad Assembly constituency of Palamu district, is also the state president of the NCP in Jharkhand. He said that he would soon meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to submit a letter withdrawing his support to the government. This is unlikely to impact the government in any significant way, but the breaking of the alliance before the Lok Sabha polls sends a signal.

Mr. Singh alleged that the Jharkhand Chief Minister has merely give namesake assurances regarding Hussainabad for the last four years, and has not solved a single problem that the NCP MLA has raised. He had earlier set October 31 as the deadline to make Hussainabad a separate district.

“On the instruction of Ajit Pawar ji, I had given support to this government and was hoping that we will get something in return with regard to our demand but nothing happened. My Assembly constituency is a Naxal-affected area and there are a lot of problems in the region. This government is not listening to anyone,” Mr. Singh said.

Apart from the NCP, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government has the support of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the State. Of the 81 members of the Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM has 30 MLA, supported by 17 from the Congress and one from the RJD. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 members, while the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has three and the Left has two. The remaining two MLAs are independents.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.