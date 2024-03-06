GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand's Jamtara district Congress committee leaders led by its president join BJP

Mr. Marandi emphasised PM Narendra Modi's efforts towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

March 06, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Jamshedpur

PTI

Jharkhand’s Jamtara district Congress committee chief Harimohan Mishra, along with senior leaders from various cells of the unit, resigned from the primary membership of the party on March 06 and joined the BJP.

The saffron party's state unit chief Babulal Marandi welcomed Mr. Mishra and other leaders to the party.

"One can understand the state-of-the-affairs of the JMM-led coalition government in the state where the district committee members of an ally snapped ties and joined our party," the former chief minister told reporters.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government over the last 10 years, Mr. Marandi emphasised PM Narendra Modi's efforts towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

He criticised the INDIA coalition, accusing them of being agenda-less and solely focused on promoting their families, and claimed that opposition parties had united with the sole objective of ousting Mr. Modi at any cost.

In addition to Mr. Mishra, other members who joined the saffron party included district NSUI president Vikrant Singh and district mahila morcha president Baby Paswan.

In his resignation sent to JPCC president Rajesh Thakur, Mr. Mishra cited dissatisfaction with the style of functioning of local party legislator Irfan Ansari, accusing him of working to undermine the Congress in the district.

Mr. Mishra alleged that Mr. Ansari and his father Furkan Ansari were solely responsible for the current state of affairs in the district.

Impressed by the all-round development under Modi's leadership, Mishra said they had decided to strengthen his hands further by joining the BJP.

Earlier, Mr. Marandi urged party workers to strengthen booth committees to ensure victory in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

He directed them to focus on the "booth jeeta, chunav jeeta" (win booth, win election) theme and increase the poll percentage compared to the 2019 election.

Mr. Marandi, who had been in the steel city since Tuesday evening to participate in a Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency-level party workers meeting, encouraged them to work hard to secure victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

