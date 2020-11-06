Jharkhand withdraws general consent to CBI for investigation

The Hemant Soren government on Thursday withdrew the general consent accorded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigation in the State.

The revocation of power means CBI cannot conduct any investigation in the State without prior formal approval.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6 of the Special Police Establishment Act 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Jharkhand hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment as also by any other instruments issued by the Government of Jharkhand, from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in State of Jharkhand,” a Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department order says.

The powers vested on CBI were accorded by the erstwhile then Bihar government dated February 19, 1996.