Jharkhand voters demolished arrogance of Modi, Shah: NCP

Nationalist Party leader Nawab Malik. File  

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party’s politics

As trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP, the NCP on Monday said people of Jharkhand have demolished the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party’s politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens.

“The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modiji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said as the BJP looks set to lose Jharkhand after failing to retain power in Maharashtra, it raises question as to whether people are now trusting the Amit Shah-led party or not.

“They [BJP] earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues...They seem to have been hit by the raising of issues like the NRC,” Mr. Kayande said.

Elections were held in Jharkhand over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

