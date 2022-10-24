Jharkhand: Two minors among seven held for gang-rape of techie in Chaibasa

PTI Chaibasa
October 24, 2022 08:54 IST

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed for the gang-rape of the 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on October 23.

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on October 20 evening when the incident happened near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of people stopped the couple, beat them up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a nearby secluded spot, they added.

Police said they detained some people, who were frequent to the area for questioning. During interrogation, some of those detained broke down and confessed to the crime.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to probe the case, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The woman's wallet that had her Aadhaar card, driving licence, ATM card and ₹ 4,500 in cash, and her mobile phone were recovered from those arrested, he said.

The clothes of the accused matching the description provided by the woman were also seized, he said.

After raping her in turns, the accused persons left her alone at the spot. As she was walking back home, a police van spotted her and she narrated the whole incident to them, an officer said.

They rushed her to the hospital, he added.

Police said a hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused.

The woman is here since the outbreak of the pandemic as she is working from her home.

