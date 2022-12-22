Jharkhand tells officials to send COVID-19 positive samples for genome sequencing

December 22, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Ranchi

Concerned at the reported spurt in COVID-19 cases in countries such as China, the U.S. and Japan, the Jharkhand government has asked officials to send for whole genome sequencing of all positive samples of Coronavirus to track the variants, a top Health Department official said on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes in the wake of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewing the situation and asking people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

"Considering the importance of monitoring the trends of existing variants, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of all positive case samples through Genome Sequencing Labs. This will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.

Mr. Singh said all Deputy Commissioners have been asked to gear up for the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of COVID-19 to track variants.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioners of all 24 districts, Mr. Singh wrote: "This is to bring to your kind notice that recently sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases have been reported from some of countries like Japan, the U.S., Republic of Korea and China. India as well as the State of Jharkhand with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the virus."

The official wrote that the revised surveillance strategy of the government envisages for early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected as well as confirmed cases and to detect and contain the outbreak of any new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

"Therefore, considering the importance of monitoring the trends of existing variants, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of all positive case samples through Genome Sequencing Labs. This will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," the letter said.

Mr. Singh directed officials to ensure that as far as possible all positive samples are sent to the genome sequencing lab at RIMS, Ranchi, on a daily basis to have a better understanding of the circulating variant.