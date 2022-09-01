Jharkhand | Shocked over selective leaks on CM's disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor

The UPA delegation, in a representation to Jharkhand Governor Bais, said such leaks created chaos, confusion and uncertainty

A UPA delegation on Thursday told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that it was shocked over "selective leaks" on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as a legislator.

It also asked the governor to clear the confusion over the ECI ruling on the matter.

The delegation said that speculations on Mr. Soren's fate has encouraged the destablisation of a democratically elected government.

It asserted that disqualification of the CM as MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Mr. Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to Mr. Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.