Jharkhand rights forum alleges 29 mob lynching cases in five years

BHUBANESWAR

29 September 2020 09:05 IST

Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha demands adequate compensation for the victims and swift judicial and police action against culprits

: The Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a forum of rights groups, on Monday alleged that incidents of mob-lynching continued even after Hemant Soren Government came to power.

As per the list released by JJM, 29 persons belonging to tribal, tribal Christian and Muslim communities have either been lynched or beaten up by mob on suspicion of cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef and religious hatred in Jharkhand between the year 2016 and 2020. At least 10 of them have faced mob violence under current JMM-Congress government rule.

“As per reports of media and our fact finding teams, we have prepared a list of 29 persons who were attacked by mobs those espoused Hindutwa ideology. We have taken up the matter with Chief Minister Mr. Soren and Director General of Police M. V. Rao. Besides, we have, in some cases, moved court to prevent such violence in future,” said Bharat Bhushan Choudhary, a lead member of JJM.

The JJM demanded adequate compensation for the victims and swift judicial and police action against culprits.

“In many cases, the police was complicit in the violence or in protecting the perpetrators. Growing communalisation and violence by Hindutva groups in the State is deeply worrying,” said Mr. Choudhary.

“In the recent case on September 16, seven tribals belonging to Christian community in Simdega district were beaten up and tonsured after they were blamed to be involved in slaughtering of a cow. They were subsequently forced to chant Jai Shri Ram,” said Siraj Dutta, another member of JJM.

Urging CM Mr. Soren to take strict and prompt action against perpetrators, JJM demanded the government should ensure that police and administration respect constitutional values and prevent communal violence allegedly carried out by Hindutva groups.

Moreover, JJM demanded judicial inquiry be ordered against all cases of communal violence. All victims of mob-lynching should be provided compensation of Rs 25 lakhs as per Supreme Court guideline, it said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Department ordered departmental action against two doctors, who had examined Tabrez Ansari, a victim of mob violence, at Seraikela Sadar Hospital last year. Doctors were accused of neglecting their duty and not conducting proper medical examination.

In the month of April last year, some people in Dhatkidih village of Seraikela-Kharsawan district had caught hold of Tabrez, the 24-year-old youth, and beaten him whole night after branding him a thief. He was forced to chant ‘Jai Hanuman and Jai Sriram’. It was then alleged that Tabrez was not given proper medical attention in time for which he later died. (EOM)