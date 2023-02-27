ADVERTISEMENT

Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray

February 27, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - Ramgarh (Jharkhand)

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case

PTI

Representational file image of the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Assembly constituency began at 7 am on February 27 amid tight security, a poll official said.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

