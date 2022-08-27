Jharkhand political crisis | CM Hemant Soren, ruling UPA MLAs leave for unknown destination on three buses

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi, on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of deepening political crisis in Jharkhand, the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) legislators have moved out from Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s official residence for an unknown destination, on three buses. Mr. Soren is also with them.

The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.

Party sources in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said the MLAs are moving to a guest house of Latratu dam in Khunti district, some 40 km from Ranchi, the State capital. Some JMM leaders termed the moving out together from Ranchi as “weekend tour”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the disqualification order of Mr. Soren as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (EC) on August 27, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Editorial | Shadow over Soren: On uncertainty over Jharkhand CM continuation

The development took place soon after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance at the Chief Minister’s residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging scenario. The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage.

Uncertainty over Mr. Soren’s government arose after the EC reportedly sent a report recommending his disqualification over allegations that he allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines in 2021. The Governor had forwarded a complaint in this regard by BJP MLAs to the EC.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Soren-led ruling JMM has 30 MLAs. Among its allies, the Congress has 18, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Nationalist Congress Party have one each.

The BJP has 26 MLAs while alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union has two, with support from two other legislators. The magic number to form the government in the State is 41.

( With inputs from PTI)