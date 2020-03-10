Jharkhand police initiates probe into controversial video by news channel editor

The Jharkhand police is probing a video doing the rounds on social media where the editor of a Hindi news channel is seen exhorting people to “economically boycott rioters”, official sources said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government has taken cognisance of the event, and asserted that any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will not be tolerated.

A CMO official said Mr. Soren asked police to initiate a probe after the video went viral on Twitter.

Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of Sudarshan News, had shared the video of an event on the microblogging site where he is heard asking the saffron-clad attendees to take an oath to boycott “rioters” by refusing them jobs and not buying things from them.

Suresh Chavhanke, in his tweet, also said that the mayor, former Ministers, businessmen and industrialists undertook the pledge at a city hotel. He requested netizens to take a similar oath and share the video.

Shortly after the video went viral, #ArrestSureshChavhanke trended on Twitter, following which Mr. Soren said appropriate action would be taken after investigation.

“The government has taken cognisance of the event & this particular ‘speech’.@JharkhandPolice is investigating the matter & appropriate action deemed fit will be taken soon. There will be ‘Zero Tolerance’ for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony & brotherhood in Jharkhand,” Mr. Soren tweeted.